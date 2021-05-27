Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) & AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Critical Comparison

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Orchard Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Orchard Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.90%. AIM ImmunoTech has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 77.73%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Volatility and Risk

Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics $2.60 million 254.20 -$151.98 million ($1.53) -3.49 AIM ImmunoTech $160,000.00 630.80 -$14.40 million N/A N/A

AIM ImmunoTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orchard Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics N/A -60.17% -42.59% AIM ImmunoTech -9,718.49% -23.90% -22.44%

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics beats AIM ImmunoTech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. It provides Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-203 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I, OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type MPS-IIIA, and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viruses, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, and HIV. The company also provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has agreements with UMN Pharma Inc.; Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases; and Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Polysciences Inc.; and University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

