O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $531.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $548.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $531.22. 420,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,087. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $401.65 and a 1-year high of $568.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

