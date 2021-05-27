O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.9% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $530.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $401.65 and a one year high of $568.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.47.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

