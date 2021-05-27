Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Short Interest Update

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the April 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EMRRF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,132. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Orogen Royalties has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

Orogen Royalties Company Profile

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Royalties and Mineral Exploration Project Generation. It has a portfolio of gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal royalty projects. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp.

