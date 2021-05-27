Orser Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,565 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,673,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,659,000 after purchasing an additional 725,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.99. 77,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,025. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $152.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.36.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

