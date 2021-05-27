Orser Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Orser Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 190,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 137,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $256.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $177.93 and a one year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.