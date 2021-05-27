Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 545 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Orser Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $2,397,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in DocuSign by 64.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in DocuSign by 83.2% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,656,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.43. 50,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.59. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.21 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

