Orser Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,986.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 110,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,596. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.