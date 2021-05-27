Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Down 4.1%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.98 and last traded at $22.98. 786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,315,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSCR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $14,285,154.00. Also, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $3,720,366.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 615,747 shares of company stock worth $24,014,133.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

