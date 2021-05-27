Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to post $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the lowest is $1.77 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,044 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $1,085,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 49,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSK traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $131.65. 6,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.77. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

