Otter Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 276 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 2.9% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,410,000 after purchasing an additional 795,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,175,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.50. 37,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,412. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.36 and its 200-day moving average is $151.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.41 and a twelve month high of $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $651,607.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $977,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

