Otter Creek Advisors LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.7% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.30. The company had a trading volume of 180,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,702. The company has a market capitalization of $304.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,069 shares of company stock worth $54,063,349. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.