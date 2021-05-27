Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33 million-$35 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ouster in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OUST traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,987. Ouster has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

