Owens & Minor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,418 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 250% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,262 call options.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $363,988.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,775.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,775 shares of company stock worth $3,772,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMI. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.05.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

