Oxygen One Day Volume Tops $937,852.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00005491 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $130.26 million and $937,852.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,764,805 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

