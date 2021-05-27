Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $440.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s previous close.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.21.

PANW opened at $367.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $217.48 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.94 and its 200 day moving average is $342.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after acquiring an additional 208,986 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

