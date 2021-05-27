Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.420-1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.970-5.990 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $400.21.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $367.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $217.48 and a 12-month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.