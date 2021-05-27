Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON:PAF opened at GBX 21.20 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.40. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 28.15 ($0.37). The company has a market cap of £408.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05.
Pan African Resources Company Profile
