Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:PAF opened at GBX 21.20 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.40. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 28.15 ($0.37). The company has a market cap of £408.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

