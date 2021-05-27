Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

PANL stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $4.29.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 9,242 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $28,927.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,329,258 shares of company stock valued at $19,214,676. Company insiders own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

