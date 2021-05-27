Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Update

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a growth of 4,495.7% from the April 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Pantheon Resources stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. Pantheon Resources has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $5.21.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

