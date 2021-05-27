Pantos (PAN) One Day Volume Tops $35,456.00

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Pantos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pantos has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $35,456.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00059535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00360357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00187236 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.91 or 0.00838130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,494,540 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Pantos Coin Trading

