Paradice Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. FARO Technologies accounts for 3.3% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 4.42% of FARO Technologies worth $69,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FARO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in FARO Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in FARO Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO stock traded up $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $76.21. 1,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,935. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.06 and a beta of 1.36. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.89.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FARO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

