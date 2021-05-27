Paradice Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Paradice Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,294,631 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor comprises about 1.8% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $37,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $295,803,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,480,000 after acquiring an additional 931,020 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,791,000 after acquiring an additional 290,287 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,565. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

