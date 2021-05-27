Parex Resources (NYSE:PXT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at National Bank of Canada

Parex Resources (NYSE:PXT) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at National Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

