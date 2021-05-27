Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.94.

TSE PLC traded up C$0.12 on Thursday, reaching C$32.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,463. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$21.66 and a 1 year high of C$35.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$962.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$93.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

