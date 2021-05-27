Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Shares Down 0.8%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.27 and last traded at $32.27. 2,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKIUF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Parkland from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

