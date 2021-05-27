Particl (PART) Trading 29.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $14.51 million and $2,298.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00003818 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Particl has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00019441 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.05 or 0.00920297 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,814,530 coins and its circulating supply is 9,792,008 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

