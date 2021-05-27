Patrick Michael Murphy Sells 500 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.79, for a total transaction of $198,395.00.

DXCM stock traded up $7.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $361.91. The company had a trading volume of 843,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,279. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.74 and a 200 day moving average of $365.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 12.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DexCom by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of DexCom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

