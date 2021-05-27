Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Up 4.9%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $5.95. 9,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,491,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTU. B. Riley lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $633.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The company had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,547 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after buying an additional 37,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 404,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 330,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,183 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 43,461 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 406,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

