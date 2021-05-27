Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.20

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.20 and traded as high as $12.04. Pearson shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 141,502 shares traded.

PSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1885 per share. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pearson by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pearson by 176.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Pearson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

