Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30. 923 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

