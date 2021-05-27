PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

NYSE PKI opened at $143.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $93.23 and a one year high of $162.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.85.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.