Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Gap Down to $8.49

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.22. Perpetua Resources shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, DAGCO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

About Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

