Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.21. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 8,098 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The stock has a market cap of C$12.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.73.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$11.54 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

