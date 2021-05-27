Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.730-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.80.

WOOF stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

