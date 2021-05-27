Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.730-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion.
WOOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.80.
WOOF stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.