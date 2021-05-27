Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.63

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.42 ($0.02). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.42 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,745,454 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of £138.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.63.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

