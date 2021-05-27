Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the April 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have commented on POFCY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Petrofac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.75.

Get Petrofac alerts:

OTCMKTS:POFCY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.