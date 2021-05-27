Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 138,868 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of American Express by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 8,386 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 7,765 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,834 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $158.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

