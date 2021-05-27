Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$6.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEY shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Brian Davis bought 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,043.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at C$898,480.18. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,239.95. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,334 shares of company stock worth $177,518.

TSE:PEY traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 284,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,077. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$902.93 million and a PE ratio of 12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$1.63 and a 12 month high of C$6.57.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

