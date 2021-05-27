PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.11. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.