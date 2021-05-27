Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 91,637 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 54.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,079,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,697 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438,020 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 186,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,859,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,279,000 after acquiring an additional 149,820 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.