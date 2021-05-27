Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys New Position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 225,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIIXU. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $100,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $2,050,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $2,700,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $7,305,000.

GIIXU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

