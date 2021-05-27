Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 391.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $113.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.61 and its 200-day moving average is $94.94. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

