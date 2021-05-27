Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $2.53 Million in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.14% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

EMQQ opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average is $65.63. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

