Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,041,586 Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041,586 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Canoo were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOEV shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Canoo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Canoo Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.52). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

