Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,245.13.

Shares of SAM opened at $1,105.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,180.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,058.03. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 0.77. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $498.29 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,589 shares of company stock valued at $19,637,309. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

