Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Sells $485,388.75 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. The company has a market cap of $824.01 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Photronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Photronics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Photronics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

