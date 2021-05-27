Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Shares of Photronics stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,208. Photronics has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $856.97 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Several research firms have commented on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,029 shares of company stock worth $745,525 in the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

