Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after purchasing an additional 722,876 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 19,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

