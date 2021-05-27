Pictet North America Advisors SA Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $222.19. The stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,601. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $138.12 and a 52-week high of $227.82.

